TO BE CONFIRMED – Talks aimed at ending Mynamar’s civil war open in Naypyidaw?

De facto Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi can anticipate recapturing some of the regard that won her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize if this fourth 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in Naypyidaw, which could happen as early as April, achieves a breakthrough. It is aimed at ending some seven decades of fighting between the military and the country’s myriad ethnic minorities.

The National League for Democracy government, led by Suu Kyi , promised that peace would be the top priority when it came to power in 2016, but in 2017 a deadly crackdown by the military sent hundreds of thousands of the Rohingya Muslim minority fleeing across the border into Bangladesh. The United Nations described the offensive as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” Suu Kyi, once a human rights icon, repeatedly denied the allegations of genocide, sinking her reputation as a peace and democracy icon.

More than 700 delegates from the government, the military, political parties and representatives from 18 ethnic armed groups attended the third conference in Jul 2018. It followed meetings held in Aug 2016 and May 2017. Ten armed ethnic groups have signed the government’s Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) since 2015, and Suu Kyi will be pressing for more signatories at the conference.

Reuters reports that representatives of Myanmar’s 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims were among those absent from the 2016 conference. However, the news service saw the fact that she was able to bring a majority of the rebel groups to the negotiating table only five months after taking power as a sign of progress.

Agreements on key issues to solve ethnic conflict, embodies in the draft Union Accord, are still lacking. Japan’s Kyodo news service reported after the 2018 conference that the Karen National Union armed ethnic group described the results of the conference as not encouraging due to a "lack of understanding" of ethnic concerns by the government and military leaders.

Suu Kyi is limited in what she can promise during negotiations. The military continues to hold a quarter of parliamentary seats and control of key ministries including defense, home affairs and border affairs, according to the BBC.

The event is named after the original 1947 conference convened by Aung San Suu Kyi's father, General Aung San, who headed a pre-independence government in the country then called Burma. He brokered an autonomy agreement with several major ethnic minority groups, but if fell apart when he was assassinated shortly after the signatures.

Myanmar peace conference reaches more agreements for future union (Mainichi/Kyodo Jul 2018

Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar democracy icon who fell from grace (BBC Jan 2020)

ICC judges authorise opening of an investigation into the situation in Bangladesh/Myanmar (ICC Nov 2019)

Myanmar to hold fourth meeting of Panglong peace conference (Mizzima Jan 2020)

Myanmar's Suu Kyi kicks off peace conference with appeal for unity (Reuters Aug 2016)

RCSS Dialogue with Shan Residents Postponed Over Myanmar’s Coronavirus Concerns (Mar 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-03-12