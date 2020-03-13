Formula 1 season opens with Coronavirus disruption confirmed

The Formula 1 auto racing season opens in Melbourne on a schedule that the Coronavirus outbreak has disrupted. The season sees Lewis Hamilton aiming for his seventh F1 world title, and Vietnam making its F1 debut. The 2020 season will feature a full 22 races, with the last in Abu Dhabi on Nov 27-29.

The fourth race in the season, the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, was scheduled for Apr 17-19 and has been dropped because of the virus. Shanghai is about 500 miles from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The virus has spread outside China, creating the possibility of other schedule disruptions. The F1 governing body said in January that it is monitoring the evolving situation, and would “evaluate the calendar of its forthcoming races and take any action required to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public.”

As of Feb 11, more than 1,000 people in China had died from the virus, and the number of confirmed cases had risen above 40,000. There are also more than 200 cases of infection outside China.

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 record stands at 84 wins, and the season puts the Mercedes star in reach of surpassing the record 94 races won by Michael Schumacher.

The Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi from Apr 3-5 adds one more street circuit, a collection of public roads that are closed off for the purpose of a racing event, to the F1 championship. The others are Monaco, Singapore, Melbourne, Montreal and Sochi.

