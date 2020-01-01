First Virgin Galactic space tourists due to blast-off?

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson has targeted the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing for the first commercial flight for SpaceShipTwo from the New Mexico spaceport, and he plans to be on board. In preparation, the company is outfitting the crew cabin and moving operations from California to the spaceport.

The spacecraft proved itself in a Dec 2018 test at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, where it flew for the first time above the 50-mile (80 km) altitude used by U.S. government agencies for awarding astronaut wings. A February test flight was also successful, increasing the chance Branson can meet his target date.

Virgin Galactic has more than 600 customers who have paid at least a deposit on a ticket to fly on SpaceShipTwo, dubbed VSS Unity. Some US $250,000 for one ticket will buy the experience of a few minutes of weightlessness at the edge of Space and a custom-fitted spacesuit, designed for Virgin Galactic tourists and crews by Under Armour.

Virgin Galactic uses a rocket-powered space plane in place of a vertically launched rocket. It takes off from the runway attached to its mothership, WhiteKnightTwo.

The successful tests represent major breakthroughs after developmental delays and the 2014 test flight accident that killed co-pilot Michael Alsbury and destroyed the first SpaceShipTwo set back the program by a decade.

