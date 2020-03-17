First post-Brexit St. Patrick’s Day a spotlight on reunification quest?

St. Patrick’s Day, a transcontinental celebration of Irish culture, looms as something more on the island of Ireland in the aftermath of Brexit on Jan 31. Calls for Irish reunification have become more insistent, and the feast day of the patron saint of all Ireland appears well timed – in conjunction with recent political developments – to spotlight the quest.

According to Foreign Policy in January, the Northern Irish electorate seemed to recognize the benefits of European Union membership, and voted to Remain in the Jun 2016 Brexit vote. Those results sparked immediate calls for a border poll – the mechanism by which voters in both Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic can vote through referendum to unify. The publication also pointed out that Northern Ireland’s unionists won’t go quietly, and that a substantial portion of the Northern Ireland population will not countenance unification under any circumstances.

The 5th Century saint is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland, which was one nation until partition in 1921. Partition prompted the bloody sectarian fight between unionists and nationalists known as the Troubles, which ended with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998. The recent restoration of Northern Ireland’s parliament, Stormont, and the Irish Republic election on Feb 8 have boosted the clout of Sinn Fein, the nationalist party historically associated with the Irish Republican Army. Difficult coalition talks lie ahead, but Sinn Fein appears on track to form parts of the government in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the first time in history. The party can be expected to use its new clout – and St. Patrick’s Day – to amplify its calls for the reunification poll.

