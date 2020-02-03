Final stretch of presidential race begins in Midwestern Iowa

Iowa hosts the first-in-the-nation caucuses ahead of the Nov 3 election. The eight Democrats trailing the presidential field behind the four in the lead, as well as two Republicans challenging Donald Trump, will hope the Midwestern state lives up to its reputation for turning underdogs into frontrunners. Trump’s impeachment trial looms as a complication.

Winning Iowa, which provides early momentum, national visibility and fundraising advantages, turned Democrats John Kerry and Barack Obama from underdogs into frontrunners in 2004 and 2008, respectively.

The timing of the trial couldn’t have been worse for senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, who are all in striking distance of the Democratic nomination. They will be required to attend the Senate trial as jurors, a drain on their campaigning efforts in Iowa – and perhaps in other early caucus and primary states. Their absence in Washington DC gives two other leaders, former vice-president Joe Biden and former mayor Pete Buttigieg, more prominence in the state.

Sanders and Warren, in an effective tie with Biden and Buttigieg, will stake their chances on so-called progressive domestic programs that include mandatory single-payer medical care. Biden and Buttigieg, who style themselves as moderates, want to pick off the Democratic voters who are nervous about Sanders’ and Warren’s uncompromising platforms.

Klobuchar, who is next in line after the four leaders, describes herself as an underdog. The senator from Minnesota is relying on what she calls a grassroots campaign and a commitment to rural America to make her a frontrunner.

The Republicans are former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld. Their long-shot campaigns against Trump are becoming even more difficult as a growing number of states, banking on the incumbent, are cancelling their 2020 Republican primaries. A good showing for one or both in Iowa might force the party to take them seriously. Walsh’s status as a Midwesterner familiar with Iowa needs gives him a small advantage in the state. New complications in Trump’s path to the top, such as an outbreak of war with Iran or removal from office through impeachment, might change the prospects of both men for the better.

Date written/update: 2020-01-19