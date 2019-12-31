FAA publishes proposed rules with comeback of civil supersonic flight in sight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is required to publish the first of two sets of proposed rules by the end of December that prepare the way for the eventual resurrection of commercial supersonic flight. It died in 2003 with the grounding of the Supersonic Transport (SST) Concorde, but the dream lingered. There is support in Congress for the advancement of new supersonic aircraft, according to the FAA.

The FAA’s required Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) covers the procedures to obtain a special flight authorization for testing.

The high cost of meeting the environmental restrictions on sonic booms and the inefficient fuel consumption of the sleek planes, which were introduced in the early 1970s, led to their demise. The disillusionment gathered pace after the fiery crash of a Concorde outside Paris in 2000.

Extensive testing will be needed to identify lighter and more efficient composite materials for supersonic aircraft, and new engine and airframe designs. According to Flight Global, much effort is being expended to devise aircraft shapes capable of conquering the sonic boom, described as the thunderous side effect of traveling beyond the speed of sound – 767 mph, Mach 1. (Twice the speed of sound is Mach 2.) The publication notes that bans on overland supersonic flight played no small role in Concorde’s ultimate failure as a commercial project.

Another FAA rulemaking deadline arrives in Mar 2020, and by the end of 2020, based on data from tests, there might be a decision on lifting or modifying present restrictions on supersonic flights over the continental United States. U.S. lawmakers have discussed such changes, according to Flight Global.

A report in 2019 from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), published by CNBC, reports that some start-ups are hoping to roll out as many as 2,000 commercial aircraft that will serve 500 cities by 2035.

