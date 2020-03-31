FAA publishes more proposed rules with comeback of civil supersonic flight in sight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is required to publish the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) for noise certification of supersonic aircraft, the second of two sets of rules leading to the eventual return of commercial supersonic flight. There will be pushback from environmentalists and others, but efforts to bring about the return appear almost unstoppable.

There is support in Congress and from the White House for the advancement of new supersonic aircraft. Much effort is being expended to devise aircraft shapes capable of conquering the sonic boom, described as the thunderous side effect of traveling beyond the speed of sound – 767 mph, Mach 1. In parallel with FAA efforts to enable testing of supersonic aircraft, NASA is conducting cutting-edge research to produce a supersonic aircraft that reduces the sonic boom to a “gentle thump.”

The first deadline, for rules on testing supersonic aircraft arrived on Dec 31, 2019.

As it stands, U.S. law prohibits flight in excess of Mach 1 over land unless specifically authorized by the FAA for purposes stated in the regulations. The two supersonic rulemaking exercises of 2019-20 would not rescind the prohibition. That stage awaits the test data and feedback the FAA and legislators are likely to have in hand by a third FAA deadline in December.

Commercial supersonic flight died in 2003 with the grounding of the Supersonic Transport (SST) Concorde. Flight Global notes that bans on overland supersonic flight played no small role in Concorde’s ultimate failure as a commercial project. The inefficient fuel consumption of the sleek planes was also cited as a reason for their demise. Researchers are also addressing the fuel issue.

Date written/update: 2020-02-19