Extradition hearings for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou open in Toronto

A Toronto court will hear Huawei Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou’s challenge to her extradition to the United States to answer fraud charges. Meng’s arrest at the request of the United States has soured diplomatic relations between Canada and China, which has arrested two Canadian citizens and is blocking imports of some Canadian farm products in retaliation.

The fraud charges relate to an alleged breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran by Huawei. The South China Morning Post reports that her lawyers describe the case as political. It fails the test of double criminality, which requires that people extradited from Canada face charges that would be considered criminal in Canada, according to the Hong Kong publication.

Meng is free on bail. The daughter of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.’s founder Ren Zhengfei, she was arrested on the U.S. warrant at Vancouver’s airport in Dec 2018.

The hearings are expected to continue for at least 10 months.

Date written/update: 2019-11-05