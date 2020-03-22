Ever-more-complicated civil war in Yemen erupted five years ago

The catastrophic civil war tearing Yemen apart, which is built on decades of secessionist and religious conflict and compounded by foreign meddling, started five years ago. The conflict becomes more fragmented by the day, complicating United Nations efforts to end it, and the UN-brokered power-sharing deal agreed in November has all-but collapsed following a sudden escalation in hostilities.

The country was ruled by a monarchy in the north and the British in the south until coups in both regions in the early 1960s plunged the country into decades of violence. Ali Abdullah Saleh became president of North Yemen in 1978, then leader of the Republic of Yemen when North and South unified in 1990. Unification in 1990 brought a brief lull, before the conflict resumed, in part over Saleh’s reluctance to yield power. He yielded in Nov 2011 to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who was unable to counter attacks by the Islamist group al-Qaeda and to hold the country together.

At the approach of the fifth anniversary the conflict sees two loose categories: pro-government forces and anti-government forces led by the Houthis, a small branch of Shiite Muslims who were backed by Saleh until they accused him of treason and executed him in Dec 2017.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have conducted airstrikes on Yemeni soil in support of the government, and in an attempt to block Iran’s alleged military and other support for the Houthis. Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Morocco, Sudan, Jordan and Egypt have also contributed to the operations, with logistical support and intelligence from the United States and United Kingdom.

Efforts to end the conflict, producing what the European Union describes as the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world” yielded a preliminary deal between Yemen’s Saudi-backed government and southern separatists in November, but the fragmentation of the conflict jeopardized its success from the start. The governing coalition split, so the question of who spoke for the government became an issue. There are divisions in Houthi ranks; the Saudi coalition is also fracturing; and Islamic militants not affiliated with the Yemeni warring sides entered the fray. Missile strikes, air raids and fighting between the Houthis and coalition-led forces, with fighting on several front lines, have resumed.

Date written/update: 2020-01-15