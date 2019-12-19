European Central Bank welcomes new president at General Council meeting

The General Council meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt will welcome its new president, Christine Lagarde, formerly the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The first woman to lead the ECB, she inherits a divided Governing Council and fragile growth in the 19 countries that use the euro.

Reuters reports that the rate-setting Council is plagued by leaks and public opposition from some policymakers to a lavish stimulus scheme championed by former ECB boss Mario Draghi.

In June Draghi called for “additional stimulus” in the absence of any improvement in weak growth and tepid inflation, which has languished below the central bank’s target of close to 2 per cent since 2013, and he is reported to have laid out the groundwork for his successor to follow the same path.

As IMF chief, Lagarde gained deep experience managing a major multilateral lender that will assist her in her role as the supervisor of all eurozone banks. She took members of the Governing Council on a private retreat outside the ECB building on Nov 13 in an attempt to tackle the dissension and plug the leaks. The Council will meet again one week before the General Council.

The ECB, which has its headquarters in Frankfurt, sets monetary policy and supervises banking for the eurozone. A key element of its mission is to maintain price stability and keep inflation in check across a swath of Europe that stretches from the Nordic nations to the Mediterranean.

The members are Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

European Central Bank

ECB member says stimulus package could come this month if needed (CNBC Jul 2019)

EU wants answers from Italy over debt (DW May 2019)

Italy's Salvini seizes on election win to demand new ECB debt role (Reuters May 2019)

Lagarde takes ECB governors on retreat to iron out differences: sources (Reuters Nov 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-11-14