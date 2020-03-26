POSTPONED – EU summit to wrestle with climate and 5G issues

Climate and 5G networking loom as the thorniest issues for European Union leaders at their first summit of 2020, and they will have to review the status of the divorce negotiations with Britain during the gathering. The wide-ranging debate must also address a role for the bloc in the new bid for peace in Libya.

The European Commission has unveiled a proposal for Europe to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by investing 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) over the next decade. Dubbed the Sustainable Europe Investment Plan, the proposal is a flagship policy of the new EC president Ursula von der Leyen, who has branded the plan “Europe’s man on the moon moment.” The argument will be how the financial challenge will be met. Questions over the source and allocation of the money are expected to divide the union.

Coal-producing Poland and Hungary want an easier path to national carbon neutrality.

The leaders will debate the next step in rolling out 5G wireless technology across the bloc. The Chinese company Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor, is competing to build the network. The countries keen to embrace Huawei risk running foul of the United States, which has taken a belligerent stance against the Chinese company. Washington asserts that Chinese intelligence agencies could use the company’s technology to infiltrate the systems of foreign customers, and some EU customers share that concern.

The leaders will be hearing from negotiators on the divorce deal between Britain and the European Union. As well as terms of trade, the final EU-Britain deal is likely to cover security and defense cooperation, energy and transport links, fishing rights, data flows and Britain’s participation in EU programs in science, Space and other areas. Britain’s Dec 2020 deadline for sealing the deal with its biggest trading bloc is widely seen as unrealistic.

The bloc is considering its role in present efforts to establish peace in Libya. German broadcaster DW reports that Italy and Greece have said they are willing to send troops to assist the peace process, while Germany has also expressed interest in an EU-mission.

Date written/update: 2020-01-23