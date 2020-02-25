EU members hear post-Brexit proposals

The European Commission plans to work out what Brussels wants and needs from Britain after it leaves the bloc on Jan 31, then put its proposals before EU members on the February date. Prior negotiations and agreement have been piecemeal and broad, and putting together a cohesive deal is expected to be a challenge.

Britain will also set out what it wants from the talks. As well as terms of trade, an EU-Britain deal is likely to cover security and defense cooperation, energy and transport links, fishing rights, data flows and Britain's participation in EU programs in science, Space and other areas.

The exit leaves Britain only 11 months to seal a deal between the world’s fifth-biggest economy and its biggest trade bloc.

Reuters reports that negotiations are expected to start in March and the deal effectively needs to be wrapped up by October in order to start on Jan 1, 2021. Beforehand, it will have to be checked by lawyers, translated into the bloc’s 22 other languages, then put to the EU member governments and the European Parliament for approval. The EU has some 40 free trade deals, covering more than 70 countries. In the run-up to Brexit, Britain has been trying to replicate all of the bloc’s trade deals. Britain does not want to commit to keeping EU rules that would make it harder to strike deals with other countries, especially the United States, according to the news service.

Explainer: Britain and EU Ready to Do Battle Again as Trade Talks Near (Reuters 2020)

Brexit: What trade deals has the UK done so far? (BBC Jan 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-01-20