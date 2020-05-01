Ethiopia holds general election with peacemaker prime minister’s job at risk

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed faces at least one rival when the country holds its general election in May, a vote that will test his now-international reputation as a peacemaker. Abiy won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to end Ethiopia’s long war with Eritrea and to end decades of political and economic repression in the African country of some 112 million people.

The early rival is Jawar Mohammed, the influential founder of a media network and a former Abiy ally. Other rivals can be expected.

Ethnic violence erupted in Oct 2019, and 86 people died in two days. Unrest is all but certain to break out again. Ethiopia’s 1995 constitution created nine self-governing regional regions, which are mostly based on ethnicity. Ethnic separatism was kept ruthlessly in check under the Marxist Derg regime and during the two decades of rule by the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), which followed. That separatism has been set loose by Abiy’s reforms, and the BBC notes that, to some extent, he is a victim of his own reformist zeal. With nearly 2.5 million people displaced by ethnic violence and deep divisions within the still-ruling EPRDF, according to the broadcaster, Abiy is acutely vulnerable.

As many as 18 parties could be contesting the election for the bicameral parliament, and one of the biggest questions ahead of the vote is whether the ruling leftist Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front will survive intact. It consists

of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF); Amhara Democratic Party; Oromo People’s Democratic Organization (OPDO), Abiy’s party; and the Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement. Abiy has said he intends to merge the coalition into a single party, a plan that has been rejected by the TPLF. The TPLF was the most powerful force in the coalition until Abiy came to power.

Date written/update: 2019-12-02