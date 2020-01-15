Ethiopia and Egypt set January date as target for decision on sharing Nile water

The foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Egypt have set Jan 15 talks in Washington DC as a target for agreement on how Nile River water will be shared once the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is functional. Egypt regards the dam, which Ethiopia regards as essential to its development, as a threat to its survival. The dispute is seen as a threat to peace.

The Anglo-Egyptian Treaty of 1929, and newly-independent Egypt’s agreement with Britain in 1959, which greatly increased the Egyptian share of the Nile, have governed the use of its water to date. Both agreements allow Egypt the right to veto any construction projects that could impede the flow of water into the Nile. Ethiopia ignored the veto and has been building GERD, one of the most massive dams in the world, on the Blue Nile near the Ethiopia-Sudan border since Apr 2011.

Should the Jan 15 meeting fail to yield a new agreement, the two countries are expected to seek external adjudication. Completion of the dam is years behind schedule, which buys time to find an alternative to warfare to settle the issue.

Date written/update: 2019-12-02