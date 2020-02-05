ESA-NASA Solar Orbiter launched to study Sun and heliosphere interaction

The Solar Orbiter, a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA that is aimed at understanding how the Sun creates and controls the heliosphere, is scheduled to launch on an Atlas 5 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Solar Orbiter has 10 instruments. Six remote sensing instruments will observe the solar disk and corona, and four in situ instruments will measure the plasma and magnetic field at the spacecraft.

According to the ESA, the instruments are designed to answer questions that include:

• What drives the solar wind and where does the coronal magnetic field originate?

• How do solar transients drive heliospheric variability?

• How do solar eruptions produce energetic particle radiation that fills the heliosphere?

• How does the solar dynamo work and drive connections between the Sun and the heliosphere?

It will then take three years using multiple gravity assists from Earth and Venus to achieve an elliptical orbit around the Sun. Every five months Solar Orbiter will be at its closest to the Sun at .28 Astronomical units (AU) or about 26 million miles, which is closer to the Sun than Mercury’s orbit.

The mission is expected to last 7 years with the possibility of being extended.

Date written/update: 2019-11-05