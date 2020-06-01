Egyptian government targets June for partial move to new capital city

The government has built several new cities in an effort to lure Cairenes from overflowing Cairo, and mid 2020 is the new target for a partial move to the latest venture – the desert building site that is known for now as the New Administrative Capital. The government wants to begin running Egypt from the city in that first phase, but it faces setbacks.

Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria are already ringed by a large collection of half-empty planned towns in the desert, each a failed monument to their developers’ inability to draw the bulk of the population away from the cities and nearby arable land.

Reuters reports that the $58 billion project, which is being built some 40 km (24.8 miles) away on Cairo’s outskirts by a company owned 51 per cent by the military and 49 per cent by the Housing Ministry, has struggled to raise funds and faced other challenges after some investors pulled out.

The success of the new capital will depend on whether it offers sufficient enticements. On paper, they are significant: a high-rise district, including 20 Chinese-built skyscrapers, one of them the tallest building in Africa; hotels that bring some 40,000 hotel rooms to the area; vast business neighborhoods; residences for 6.5 million people; a park that is double the size of New York’s Central Park; some 2,000 educational institutions; a technology and innovation park; 663 hospitals and clinics; 1,250 mosques and a Coptic cathedral; a 2,150-seat opera house, a theme park; solar energy farms; an electric railway link with Cairo; and a new international airport.

A new presidential palace, parliament and central bank are also under construction. Most government offices and foreign embassies will be expected to relocate. The question is whether their employees will take the bait.

The project is designed to wipe clean the problems of Cairo, and build a glistening new future. Greater Cairo, now a megalopolis, housed 22.9 million people in 2016 and is projected to contain 40 million by 2050.

