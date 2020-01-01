Egypt is building a new capital with multiple lures for Cairenes

The government has built several new cities in an effort to lure Cairenes from overflowing Cairo, and the first phase of the move to the latest venture – the new administrative capital – was expected in June. Due mainly to major funding setbacks, the first phase appears unlikely to happen before the end of 2019.

Reuters reports that the US $58 billion project is struggling to raise funds and needs to overcome other challenges after investors pulled out. It has lost a lead investor from the United Arab Emirates, according to the news service, and is now being run by the Housing Ministry and the army’s Engineering Authority.

Britain’s Guardian newspaper points out that Cairo is already ringed by a large collection of half-empty planned towns, each a failed monument to their developers’ inability to draw the bulk of the population away from the city.

The success of the yet-unnamed city in the desert some 40 km away on Cairo’s outskirts will depend on whether it offers sufficient enticements. On paper, they are significant: a high-rise district, including 20 Chinese-built skyscrapers, one of them the tallest building in Africa; hotels that bring some 40,000 hotel rooms to the area; vast business neighborhoods, residences for 6.5 million people; a park that is double the size of New York’s Central Park; some 2,000 educational institutions; a technology and innovation park; 663 hospitals and clinics; 1,250 mosques, a theme park; 90 square km of solar energy farms; an electric railway link with Cairo; and a new international airport.

A new presidential palace, parliament and central bank are also under construction. Most government offices and foreign embassies will be expected to relocate. The question is whether their employees will take the bait.

The project is designed to wipe clean the problems of Cairo, and build a glistening new future. Greater Cairo, now a megalopolis, housed 22.9 million people in 2016 and is projected to contain 40 million by 2050.

Even if the city succeeds and it does not become another failed monument on Cairo’s outskirts, the government’s problems are not over as it will draw wealth from the existing capital and leave behind a network of empty buildings.

'Cairo has started to become ugly': why Egypt is building a new capital city (Guardian May 2018)

Why Egypt is building a new capital city to replace Cairo (The Week UK Sep 2018)

Egypt Builds A New Capital City (NPR Aug 2018)

Egypt is building a new capital city from scratch – here’s how to avoid inequality and segregation (Sep 2018)

Egypt's new desert capital faces delays as it battles for funds (Reuters May 2019)

All you need to know about New Administrative Capital (Oct 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-05-19