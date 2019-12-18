Disney releases final episode of Star Wars with late Carrie Fisher playing lead role

Disney releases Star Wars: Episode IX, the conclusion to the series, with the late Carrie Fisher again playing Princess Leia. The company has rejected using computer-generated images of the actress, and is using unseen material recorded for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

The importance of her role in the lucrative franchise led to the unusual decision. The Force Awakens took in more than US $2 billion at the global box office while The Last Jedi raked in US $1.3 billion.

Fisher died in Dec 2016 at 60 after suffering a heart attack. She had just finished shooting The Last Jedi and Leia was to have been the central character in Episode IX. Episode VIII reunited her with the original franchise stars, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

Billy Dee Williams, 81, will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, Hamill will return as Luke Skywalker, and Richard E Grant will join the cast. Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Marie Tran will also return.

