Delta Air Lines plans to go fully carbon-neutral by the March date as a way to reduce its environmental impact, and has announced it will commit at least $1 billion over the next decade to the mission. Delta doesn’t fly the Boeing 737 MAX, a circumstance that has boosted its market share and given it new resources to fund the environmental initiative.

CEO Ed Bastian announced the initiative in February. He explained that the company will still rely on jet fuel, but will seek ways to mitigate its impact and also focus on clean technological investments for engines and carbon removal.

Airlines account for roughly 2 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. Britain’s Guardian newspaper notes that the new commitment builds on previous efforts by Delta and other airlines to meet consumers’ growing worries about how flights are disproportionately helping to heat up the planet.

Delta’s market share has improved because rival airlines that fly the best-selling 737 MAX have had to cancel thousands of flights since the planes were grounded in 2019 after two deadly crashes within five months. CNBC reported in July that by Mar 18, all 387 of the planes were grounded, disrupting 8,600 weekly flights by 59 airlines. Inconvenienced passengers fled to carriers with no grounded planes and disruptions.

Date written/update: 2020-02-19