Defendants in 2017 white supremacist march in college town go on trial

The organizers of a deadly white supremacist march in 2017 go on trial in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was organized to protest the removal from a park in the town of a statue of Robert E. Lee, who commanded the defeated Confederate armies during the American Civil War.

They marched military-style on Aug 11-12 to Emancipation Park, shouting racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic slurs and carrying swastikas and other Nazi symbols. During the rally, white supremacist James A. Fields Jr. rammed his car into counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in federal prison.

Fields is one of the defendants in the lawsuit known as Sines v. Kessler, the crux of which is proving a conspiracy by the organizers of the march. It is rooted in a rarely invoked component of an 1871 federal law commonly called the Ku Klux Klan Act, according to the New York Times. The Civil War-era legislation was meant to protect the civil and political rights of millions of freed slaves from vigilante groups during Reconstruction. The newspaper notes that the outcome is not a foregone conclusion.

Online conversations by the defendants, who include white nationalists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, were allegedly peppered with deliberations on which weapons to carry. Lawyers for the plaintiffs maintain that the conversations constitute a conspiracy to commit violence against a racial minority, which is illegal under federal law.

The defendants are expected to argue that the First Amendment right to self-expression covers the exchanges involved in planning the march.

Date written/update: 2019-11-05