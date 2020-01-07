Deadly attack on Charlie Hebdo happened five years ago

France marks the fifth anniversary of two series of terror attacks in and around Paris that killed 17 people, with most of the deaths at the office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. The deadly violence focused attention on the threat posed by militant Islam, which was borne out in the following 18 months, and has drawn attention to the issue of free speech.

On Jan 11, 2015, millions of people took to the streets across France to support freedom of expression. The New York Times notes that in a gesture of support, “Je suis Charlie” became a rallying cry in France and across much of Europe.

In the first attack, brothers Chérif and Saïd Kouachi targeted the satirical weekly for its disrespectful depictions of the Prophet Mohammed. Others died during the escape by the gunmen, who were killed in shootouts. A French policewoman and four hostages at a kosher grocery store died in separate attacks by Amedy Coulibaly. He, too, was killed in a shootout. The attacks were found to be coordinated.

The events that primed the attacks included the reprinting by Charlie Hebdo in Feb 2006 of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that had their origins in the Danish publication, Jyllands-Posten. Such visual depictions of the Prophet are prohibited by Islam, which opposes the use of icons or images to portray living creatures. A French court ruled in favor of Charlie Hebdo’s executive editor, Philippe Val, stating that it was only fundamentalists, not Muslims in general, who were being ridiculed in the cartoons. On Nov 2, 2011, the editorial offices of Charlie Hebdo were destroyed in a firebomb attack after the magazine announced a special edition under the name of Charia Hebdo and named the Prophet Muhammad as editor in chief.

Following the two attacks on the magazine, on Nov 13, 2015, gunmen and suicide bombers left 130 people dead and hundreds injured in a series of almost simultaneous attacks in Paris.

The attack and the publication have led to renewed reflection about the nature of free speech in France. France24 describes Charlie Hebdo as the fearless weekly that lampoons sacred cows, and notes that it prides itself on being an equal opportunity offender. On the fifth anniversary, the publication can be expected to underline the assertion it made on the fourth – that intolerance and extremism had only gotten worse on all sides since the attacks.

