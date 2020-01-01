UPDATED – Croatia assumes EU rotating presidency facing Brexit fallout

Croatia takes the helm of the European Union at a fluid time for the bloc. All of the EU top jobs changed hands in 2019, and the new leaders will be trying to mend the body after Britain’s expected exit on Jan 31. The task leaves little space for Croatia, which wants admission to the Schengen Zone and to the European Exchange Mechanism (ERM2), to further its own interests.

The British Conservatives’ overwhelming electoral victory in Dec 2019 has raised hopes of a soft landing – a British-EU trade deal before the Dec 2020 deadline. Though the European Union is a single market, each country has a unique relationship with Britain for the movement of goods, services, people and capital. Failed negotiations would leave the whole zone – and Britain – vulnerable to disruptions in trade, costly tariffs to fragmented supply chains and restrictions on services.

The Schengen area encompasses 22 EU countries and four non-EU European countries that have abolished their internal borders and tightened their common external border. Croatia wants to be on the inside. It lost control of its border in 2015 during the height of Europe’s migrant crisis, when more than a million people crossed from Serbia en route to Western Europe. Croatia’s first challenge will be convincing migrant-wary EU members that its 1,300 km border with non-EU countries is no longer porous. Reuters reports that the former European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, backed the Croatian bid.

Croatia’s second challenge will be making peace with Slovenia because the decision needs the unanimous support of EU member states. Croatia and Slovenia are involved in a territorial dispute over waters in the northern Adriatic Sea.

To join ERM-2, a two-year waiting room for euro membership, Croatia needs to convince the European Central Bank that its currency is stable.

Date written/update: 2019-12-15