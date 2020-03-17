Corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opens

The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu, the first Israeli sitting prime minister to be charged with a crime, opens at Jerusalem District Court. The Likud Party leader has been charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud, and he faces up to 16 years in prison if convicted on all charges. He has denied wrongdoing, and calls the cases an attempted coup.

The trial opens two weeks after the country goes to the polls for its third election in one year, a poll likely to signpost Netanyahu’s fate as surely as the trial. Associated Press notes that after a campaign in which he has worked feverishly to divert attention from his legal woes, the final days of the race are almost certain to play into the hands of his opponents by focusing on the looming trial.

Netanyahu and his political opponents all failed to win a majority of the vote in the April and September polls, and have been unable to form a unity government. If his Likud Party walks home with a majority on Mar 2, he might be able to stay at the helm until the 3-judge court rules eventually on his case. Anything short of a majority for Likud in March, however, leaves Netanyahu vulnerable in the bartering process for a coalition government. He is reported to have secured the support of the religious and right-wing parties, but the Blue and White Party of his main rival, Benny Gantz, is unlikely to consider any deal that leaves Netanyahu at the helm.

Netanyahu Corruption Trial to Begin March 17, Two Weeks After Israel Election (Haaretz Feb 2020)

Netanyahu trial clouds last days of Israel election campaign (AP February 2020)

Date written/update: 2020-02-19