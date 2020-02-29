Clock ticking on Cotonou pact between EU and African, Caribbean and Pacific states

The Cotonou Agreement expires on the February date, and there are doubts that the parties to the pact – the European Union, and 79 countries in the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) – will complete talks in time for renewal. The complications include the migration issue and China’s arrival on the scene.

The Cotonou Agreement affects more than 100 countries and over 1.5 billion people worldwide. It was signed in Cotonou, Benin, on Jun 23, 2000, as a replacement for the 1975 Lomé Convention. It covers three important areas: political relations, trade issues and development cooperation.

The EU and the ACP have signed a joint agreement, but their interests and priorities are far apart, as the ACP consists of Caribbean and Pacific states as well as African ones. The EU wants to take this into account by finalizing three separate regional agreements in addition to an overall agreement, a course of action that alters the shape of the original pact.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle notes that many European countries want to deport illegal migrants back to their countries of origin more quickly, but this is only possible with the support of the countries of origin: the ACP states have already said that they do not want this kind of agreement again.

Many of the member countries were once British or French colonies, according to the broadcaster, and European countries have long been their main economic partners. In Africa, things have changed. China has moved in and has become an important trading partner that is ready to provide loans and investments. Europe remains important to the ACP countries, according to DW, but they have a chance to use China’s influence as an advantage in the negotiations.

