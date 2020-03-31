City of London to ban petrol and diesel cars in Barbican tunnel

Petrol and diesel cars are set to be completely banned from a busy London street under plans for Britain’s first 24-hour zero-emissions road. The City of London will bring in the ban by the end of March, as part of an ambitious plan to eliminate toxic air pollution in the capital by 2030.

The restriction will initially only apply to Beech Street, which runs through a tunnel under the Barbican Estate, and will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

All cars with combustion engines, excepting some hybrids, will incur a £130 fine each time they enter the area. Exceptions will apply for emergency, waste collection and delivery vehicles.

The City of London has some of the highest pollution in all of the UK, and the ban is part of a clean-up plan to bring illegally high levels of nitrogen dioxide, which is emitted from diesel vehicles, within World Health Organisation guidelines.

City of London authorities admit, however, that while air quality in the immediate area of Beech Street is expected to improve, it will shift traffic and pollution to roads nearby.

The trial will run for up to 18 months, after which the City of London Corporation will decide whether to make the change permanent or introduce additional measures.

