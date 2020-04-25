POSTPONED – Christian Democratic Union selects new party leader

A special gathering of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin selects Chancellor Angela Merkel’s successor as party leader. The selection will reveal whether Germany’s biggest and most powerful party will claim the center or veer farther to the right. Merkel is seen as having retreated from the CDU’s traditional conservatism as a bid to widen the appeal of the party.

The outgoing party leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, was elected to succeed Merkel as party leader in 2018. She resigned in February after gaffes and a string of electoral defeats at the state level.

Merkel, who has served as German chancellor for almost 15 years, has confirmed she will not seek reelection. The new CDU leader would be the presumptive candidate to run for chancellor in 2021.

There are no women in the CDU lineup. Armin Laschet, the state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, is seen as someone in the centrist camp. Norbert Röttgen, who served as environment minister under Merkel from 2009-2012 and now heads the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, is seen as someone who could work with the resurgent Greens. The selection of Friedrich Merz, one of Merkel’s fiercest critics, would take the party farther to the right.

Britain’s Guardian reports that Merz launched his campaign with a swipe against his competitors, saying the alternative he offered to party members was one “between continuity and a fresh start and renewal.” He has said repeatedly that he would make it his mission to win back previous CDU supporters who had left the party in protest against Merkel’s centrist course.

Date written/update: 2020-03-04