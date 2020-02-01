China places tighter restrictions on religions

New restrictions on religions, described widely as the Communist Party’s broader war on faith, come into effect. The new Administrative Measures for Religious Groups law will control every aspect of religious activity within China. It incenses the Vatican, in particular, because the Catholic Church had been negotiating for an accommodation with Beijing on behalf of China’s Catholics.

The country is already under censure at the United Nations and in many countries because of its treatment of the Uighurs, China’s Muslims.

The law mandates that all religions and believers in China comply with regulations issued by the Chinese Communist Party, which must be acknowledged as the higher authority. In Article 17 it states that “religious organizations must spread the principles and policies of the Chinese Communist Party,” as well as requiring “religious personnel and religious citizens to support the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, supporting the socialist system, adhering to and following the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

The Catholic News Agency reports that for decades after the Communist revolution in China, the underground Catholic Church existed in full communion with Rome, while the state-sponsored Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA) consecrated bishops chosen by government authorities. In Sep 2018, a provisional agreement between Beijing and Vatican officials was announced that was intended to unify the underground Church and the CPCA. While the terms of the agreement have been kept confidential, it reportedly gives the CPCA the right to choose nominees for bishop, from which the pope makes a selection. The new law appears to have set back gains in the negotiations.

Since the agreement, the underground churches and bishops in China have been subjected to a coercive campaign to align with the CPCA, according to the catholic agency, and some churches have been ordered closed or destroyed by the government for not joining the CPCA.

Date written/update: 2020-01-09