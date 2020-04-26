POSTPONED – Chileans to vote on replacing Pinochet-era constitution

The Chilean government plans a referendum on the country’s constitution, but postponement is under consideration because of the coronavirus outbreak. It agreed to the plan in November 2019 following weeks of deadly protests that were triggered by a hike in subway fares. The protesters are demanding social reforms and a change to a constitution that is a relic of the era of military leader Augusto Pinochet. Many Chileans say it is rigged in favor the rich.

Center-right President Sebastian Pinera agreed to the referendum, signing the two-page Agreement for Peace and a New Constitution following long negotiations. It calls for a “commitment to re-establish peace and public order in Chile.”

The referendum will ask the country to decide whether the old constitution should be replaced, and voters will also have the opportunity to determine how the new document is drafted.

More than 20 people died in the unrest, which included rioting and arson that wrought destruction to both private property and public infrastructure in Santiago.

Chile's stock market jumps on plans to dump dictatorship-era constitution (Reuters Nov 2019)

Chile protests: Government bows to demands for referendum (BBC Nov 2019)

"A victory for the whole country “ (Salon Nov 2019)

Date written/update: 2020-03-19