CELEBRATIONS CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: Japan’s new emperor turns 60

CELEBRATIONS CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: The country’s new emperor, Naruhito, turns 60, moving future celebrations of the Emperor’s Birthday to the February date. One of the most important holidays on the Japanese calendar, it has long been celebrated on Dec 23, the birthday of Emperor Emeritus Akihito. As Naruhito’s birthday falls on a Sunday in 2020, it will be observed on Feb 24.

CELEBRATIONS CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: The emeritus emperor abdicated on Apr 30, 2019.

The main ceremonies will take place at the Imperial Palace. It will open for the public, and Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and other members of the royal family will appear on the palace balcony to welcome flag-waving visitors.

Naruhito is the 126th Emperor of Japan and the latest in an unbroken line that stretches back 14 centuries. Each emperor's reign is marked by their era name. Naruhito's era name, Reiwa, was adapted from an 8th century anthology of classic poetry.

Unlike other monarchs, Naruhito is a symbol of the state rather than the head of state, and the Japanese emperor wields no political power.

