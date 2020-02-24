CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: World’s largest smartphone event to draw big crowds

CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s largest smartphone event of 2020, will draw every company even slightly involved in the mobile industry together to show off their new devices, hardware, and innovations.

CANCELLED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: The show takes place in Barcelona’s huge Fira Gran Via event space and last year attracted more than 109,000 attendees.

Among the top manufacturers, Sony is tipped to unveil a new version of the existing Xperia 5, currently known as the Xperia 5 Plus. The Xperia 1, last year’s flagship Sony smartphone, was rated “the best phone in the world for watching movies” with its elongated 6.5-inch screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, 4K capability and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Excitement is building to see what improvements its successor will offer.

5G has been a major talking point at MWC in recent years and this year will be no different. There are likely to be a lot more 5G smartphones on show, with most manufacturers expected to announce a 5G version of any smartphone debuting at the event. More 5G talk will inevitably come from the main chip makers, including Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Huawei.

At MWC 2019, Huawei wowed attendees with the Mate X folding smartphone, a stunning device that went in a different design direction from the Samsung Galaxy Fold. While the Mate X has since launched in China, it has not been put on sale elsewhere and the company’s plans are unclear due to ongoing problems with the U.S. government.

Date written/update: 2020-01-21