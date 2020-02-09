Cameroon votes amid threat of boycotts and separatist violence

There are signs that the legislative and municipal elections in the Central African nation will take place as scheduled despite threats of boycotts from the opposition and from violence in restive Anglophone regions. Armed separatists have threatened to thwart the vote in the region, and the government has responded by sending troops there.

President Paul Biya’s Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) holds 148 seats in the 180-seat National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral legislature. Senate elections are not due until 2023.

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), the main opposition party, has not indicated whether it will participate.

The 85-year-old president, in power since 1983, has twice postponed the vote. He shows no inclination to meet preconditions demanded by the opposition Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC), which is led by Maurice Kamto.

France24 reports that Kamto, the runner-up to Biya in the 2018 presidential vote, had requested revisions of the electoral code. Kamto was imprisoned following the 2018 election for denouncing electoral fraud through marches. He has called on Cameroonians not to go out and vote and to stay at home on voting day in order “to avoid giving credibility to elections which will not restore peace in our country.”

The BBC reports that many Anglophone Cameroonians have felt marginalized for decades by a government dominated by French speakers. It boiled over in 2016, when teachers and lawyers started to protest against the use of French in schools and courts. There are sporadic outbreaks of violence involving the military and separatist rebels in the Anglophone regions and most schools there have remained closed for three years. Some 700,000 people have fled their homes.

Cameroon opposition leader Kamto calls for elections boycott (France24 Nov 2019)

Cameroon debates Anglophone autonomy (BBC Dec 2019)

Biya wins Cameroon election to extend 36-year rule (Reuters Oct 2018)

Date written/update: 2020-01-10