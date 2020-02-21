Britain’s opposition party opens ballot to choose new leader

Britain’s opposition Labour Party begins the process of selecting a new leader after veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn announced he would step down following his party’s calamitous election defeat by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives. It was Labour’s fourth election defeat in a row.

The five candidates vying for the leadership are Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Emily Thornberry and Kier Starmer. Should one of the four women be elected, she would be the party’s first female leader.

The Labour ballot opens on Feb 21 and closes on Apr 2. The results of both the leader and deputy leader elections will be announced at a special conference in London on Apr 4.

To make it on to the final ballot candidates need the support of five per cent of local parties or at least three affiliates – two of which must be unions – by Feb 14.

Date written/update: 2020-01-20