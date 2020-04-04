Britain’s opposition Labour Party confirms new leader

Britain’s opposition Labour Party announces its new leader, after a contest prompted by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to step down following his party’s calamitous election defeat by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives in Dec 2019. It was Labour’s fourth election defeat in a row.

The results of both the leader and deputy leader elections will be announced at an event that was scaled back from a full conference because of measures to contain the widening coronavirus pandemic.

The three candidates vying for the leadership are Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, and Kier Starmer. Should one of the two women be elected, she would be the party’s first female leader, but Starmer is widely perceived to be the favourite to win.

To make it on to the final ballot candidates needed to gain the support of five per cent of local parties or at least three affiliates – including two unions – by Feb 14. Two other candidates were initially in the running, but Jess Phillips withdrew at an early stage and Emily Thornberry was eliminated after failing to secure sufficient support by the February deadline.

Date written/update: 2020-03-17