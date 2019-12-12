Britain holds snap election in search of a Brexit solution

Britain holds a snap election for a parliament that can break the country’s political paralysis over leaving the European Union, but it is far from clear that the vote will end the deadlock.

In order to implement a Brexit plan by the EU deadline, which has been extended from Oct 31 to Jan 31, the Conservatives would need to win back the majority they lost in a snap election in Jun 2017. Then-prime minister Theresa May had called the vote in hopes of strengthening her hand in Brexit negotiations. The Tories were only able to hold on to power by forming a minority government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which now opposes elements of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent Brexit deal with the EU.

A strong showing by any or all of the other parties with candidates in the 650 constituencies across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland might leave the Conservatives without their parliamentary majority.

The opposition Labour Party, which trails the Conservatives in the polls, originally opposed a snap election. Labour agreed to the vote when the option of leaving without any kind of agreement, a so-called no-deal Brexit, was taken off the table. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he wants a second EU referendum to give voters the choice between a “sensible” Brexit deal and the option of staying in the EU.

The third major party, the Liberal Democrats, are staunch remainers, while Nigel Farage’s new Brexit Party is committed to leaving with a clean break. The Greens are remainers, as are Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Nationalists who want the vote put back to the people. The Scottish National Party wants membership of the EU and independence for Scotland.

The December vote will be Britain’s third general election in less than five years.

Date written/update: 2019-11-12