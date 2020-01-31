Britain due to exit European Union and trade negotiations come next

The Conservative Party won the general election on Dec 12 with a clear majority, handing Prime Minister Boris Johnson the mandate he needs for ratification of the Brexit deal he struck with the European Union and for leaving the bloc by Jan 31. His “Get Brexit Done” election slogan appears to have resonated in a country left hanging since the 2016 referendum on the divorce.

Britain’s EU exit is widely described as the country’s most momentous transition since World War II.

The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill has to go back to Parliament, but the generous majority virtually assures its passage by the January departure date. It also means Johnson is no longer beholden to any particular faction of his party or any other party.

Jan 31 would legally end Britain’s EU membership, according to the BBC, but it only represents completion of Phase One. Phase Two will see the arduous task of agreeing the future relationship between the two sides, which Johnson promised would be signed, sealed and delivered by Dec 2020. Any snags ahead of the December deadline could mean a request to the EU for an extension, which the prime minister has vetoed in advance, or the default no-deal Brexit.

Johnson might find vehement opposition to a no-deal Brexit, even within his own party, but the chance of Britain reversing course and remaining in the bloc are seen as almost non-existent.

