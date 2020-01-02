Boeing to suspend production of 737 MAX jet

Boeing will suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020. The stoppage is likely to affect suppliers and the wider economy.

The 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months, costing the U.S. plane manufacturer more than $9 billion to date.

Since the grounding, Boeing has focused on fixing anti-stall software known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS). In both fatal crashes the system forced the nose of the aircraft down despite the pilots’ efforts to overcome it.

Meanwhile the company continued to produce the best-selling jets, albeit at a slightly reduced rate. More than 4,500 of the jets are on order, but with 400 aircraft in storage, and no sign of when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will clear the planes to resume flying, Boeing announced on Dec 16 that it would halt the production line south of Seattle, in Washington state. Share prices tumbled on the news.

The planemaker, which is one of the largest U.S. exporters, said it would not lay off workers associated with the 737 Max, but the stoppage will undoubtedly have repercussions across its global supply chain and the wider economy. Some 600 or so companies are part of the 737 Max supply chain.

Boeing did not say how long the shutdown might last, stressing that this was up to the FAA.

Boeing to temporarily halt 737 Max production in January (Dec 2019)

Boeing crisis deepens as 737 production stops for first time in two decades (Dec 2019)

Boeing halts production of 737 Max after fatal crashes (Dec 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-12-17