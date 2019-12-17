Boeing hopes to launch unmanned crew capsule to ISS

Boeing’s long-delayed launch of an unmanned crew capsule from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) could finally blast off on this date. The continuing delays are a problem for NASA. The launch has taken on extra importance because of the agency’s urgent quest for transportation to the orbiting laboratory after the Soyuz option expires.

As it stands, NASA has limited options for accessing the ISS, according to Spacenews.com. The agency acquired Soyuz seats for flights to the ISS in 2019 and early 2020. At the point when the Soyuz arrangement runs out, NASA will lose access to the ISS unless at least one commercial crew vehicle is online. The agency is looking at both Boeing and SpaceX to fill the void. SpaceX successfully launched an unmanned capsule to the ISS in March.

Astronauts’ first flight aboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner capsule, now moved to 2020, is looking less like a test flight and more like a full-fledged mission, according to Spaceflight Now. The space agency is reported to be considering the addition of a third crew member to the test, and might extend the ISS trip from two to up to 6 months, the length of a typical ISS expedition.

The CST-100 is described as similar in shape to the Apollo spacecraft, but with 50 years of improvement in the electronics.

