Boeing 737 MAX grounded one year ago

All regulators worldwide grounded the Boeing 737 MAX one year ago in the aftermath of two deadly air disasters involving the airliner, crippling the aerospace manufacturer. Production of the best-selling 737 MAX has been put on hold, and in January Boeing sold no commercial aircraft.

The first disaster was the crash of Lion Air Flight 610 just after it took off from Jakarta in Oct 2018. The second was the Mar 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China was the first of the world’s regulators to ground the MAX. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States publicly reaffirmed the airworthiness of the aircraft on that date, but grounded it two days later after receiving new evidence of accident similarities.

Calhoun will be obliged to settle lawsuits by the families of the 346 people who died in the MAX crashes, and demands for compensation from passengers whose flights were canceled when the airliner was grounded and from the airlines that continue to deal with fallout from the grounding. The total cost won’t be known until the MAX is back in service.

The stream of revelations in the wake of the tragedies is blighting the FAA’s reputation as well as Boeing’s. The two face criticism for the way parts of the 737 Max were designed and certified. Additionally, Boeing is hearing accusations of putting profit over safety. The Bloomberg news service reports that several of the company’s internal communications revealed earlier corporate efforts to avert greater regulatory scrutiny of the plane.

The communications can also be counted on to upend the company’s efforts to rebuild public trust in the 737 MAX. “This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” said one company pilot in messages to a colleague in 2016.

In an email to employees, which Boeing made available to the public, Calhoun spelled out several priorities for 2020. The first is safely returning the Max to service, followed by restoring trust in the company.

Date written/update: 2020-01-13