Beatles’ movie Let It Be confirmed the breakup of the band

May 20, 2020. UNITED KINGDOM. The Beatles final movie, Let It Be, premiered in Britain 50 years ago, and the Fab Four attended neither of the two screenings. The absence of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr at their own movie confirmed rock’s most legendary breakup.

A documentary timed for the anniversary year leaves the split alone, and recalls only the Beatles’ happy years. Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back is described as showcasing the warmth, camaraderie and humor during the making of the band’s Let It Be album and their final live concert as a group, the iconic rooftop performance on London’s Savile Row. It is due for release in September.

The four were reported to be soulmates in the early years of the band. Fault lines began appearing after the death of their manager, Brian Epstein, in Aug 1967. Infighting, which led to feuding in the press, signaled the possibility of a breakup. It began looking probably with McCartney’s announcement in Apr 10, 1970, of a “break with the Beatles” and the release of a solo album. He cited personal differences, business differences and musical differences in the group. McCartney refused to speculate on whether the break was permanent, and left fans still hoping it wouldn’t happen.

The hope ended when the movie premiered five weeks later without the band members.

Shine On Till Tomorrow: The Beatles’ Breakup at 50

Peter Jackson’s Beatles’ Doc ‘Get Back’ Will Release in Theaters This September (Variety Mar 2020)

Peter Jackson’s Beatles’ Doc ‘Get Back’ Will Release in Theaters This September