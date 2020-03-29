Baby due in June for Britain’s first couple

June 2020 (TBC), UNITED KINGDOM. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s and former Conservative party official Carrie Symonds’ baby is expected in June, and the parents are registering a small handful of firsts and near-firsts on the way to its arrival. Johnson is the first head of state to contract Covid-19, and he will be the first prime minister to marry while in office for over two centuries.

The birth will not make history: the baby will be the third born to a serving British prime minister in recent times.

It will be Symonds’ first child. The prime minister is believed already to be the father of at least five children with two women – his second wife Marina Wheeler, whom he married in 1993, and art consultant Helen Macintyre. He has always refused to say how many children he has.

After months of being romantically linked with Symonds, Johnson announced In Sep 2018 that he was separating from Wheeler. In February the court gave them permission to divorce. Reuters notes that only two of Britain’s 54 prime ministers since 1721 have been divorced, and only Augustus Henry FitzRoy, premier from 1768 to 1770, remarried in office.

Johnson and Symonds have been living together in Downing Street since he became prime minister in Jul 2019, and Symonds is the first unmarried prime ministerial partner. Her status is expected to change.

Will UK PM Johnson bring 'first girlfriend' into No.10? (Reuters Jul 2019)

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-eu-leader-partner/will-uk-pm-johnson-bring-first-girlfriend-into-no-10-idUSKCN1UJ2AL

Boris Johnson agrees divorce settlement with Marina Wheeler (Guardian Feb 2020)

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/feb/18/boris-johnson-agrees-divorce-settlement-with-marina-wheeler

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby (Guardian Feb 2020)

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/feb/29/boris-johnson-and-carrie-symonds-expecting-summer-baby