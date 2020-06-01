Armenia holds Constitutional referendum

The former Soviet republic holds a referendum on terminating the powers of the majority of members of Armenia’s Constitutional Court, continuing Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s quest to weaken the party that ruled Armenia before its so-called Velvet revolution in 2018. The Council of Europe (CoE) has sounded the alarm about the tension between Pashinyan and the Court.

Members of the earlier administration, including former president Serzh Sargsyan of the then-ruling Republican Party, are facing trial on various criminal charges.

The first court hearing was held Feb 25.

CoE rapporteurs expressed concern in their report in January about the long-term damage of the tension, noting that trust in the judiciary is already very low. They urged the government to refrain from actions and statements that could be perceived as exerting pressure on the judiciary, and pointed out the importance of keeping the country’s democratic credentials intact.

Parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister days after the end of his second and last presidential term in 2018. Changes to the constitution in 2015 had elevated the role of prime minister and downgraded the presidency, so critics saw his election as a third presidential term by the backdoor. The interlude triggered widespread protests led by Pashinyan, which led to his election as prime minister. The BBC and other news outlets refer to the mainly peaceful interlude as Armenia’s Velvet Revolution. At its heart was a rejection of the ruling party’s domestic socioeconomic policies and demands for greater social justice.

Date written/update: 2020-03-17