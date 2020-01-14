Ailing Guatemala inaugurates Alejandro Giammattei

Alejandro Giammattei is sworn in as president of Guatemala. He campaigned on a promise to build a “wall of prosperity” in the ailing country, and he might expect a little help from Israel.

On May 16, 2018, Guatemala was the first country after the United States to move its embassy to Jerusalem. The controversial embassy move by both countries was widely interpreted as their recognition of the city as Israel’s capital. Giammattei has taken pains since his election in Aug 2019 to establish warm relations with the Jewish state.

Giammattei‘s “wall of prosperity” promise rests on growing the Guatemalan economy and reducing unemployment so that Guatemalans won’t have to leave. They are among the most numerous economic refugees from Central America at the U.S. border.

He replaces Jimmy Morales, who has been accused of working to undermine a United Nations-backed commission investigating corruption that implicated hundreds of Guatemalan business elites, members of organized crime factions and politicians – including Morales.

The August elections came in the midst of a major exodus to the United States of Guatemalans fleeing extreme violence, poverty and food insecurity. About 250,000 people from Guatemala have been apprehended at the border since Oct 2018, according to to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency.

A 63-year-old surgeon and former prisons director, Giammattei tried three times previously to become president before succeeding on his fourth attempt with the defeat of Sandra Torres. A former first lady, she would have been Guatemala’s first female president.

