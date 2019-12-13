Accession and Brexit among issues for EU end-of-year summit

The second phase of the accession argument awaits EU leaders meeting in Brussels, and they will be dissecting the results of the British snap election held the day before the summit. This final summit of Finland’s EU presidency will be the first for the bloc’s new leaders.

The first phase of the accession issue, at the October EU summit, saw heated arguments for and against EU membership talks for North Macedonia and Albania. President Emmanuel Macron alone vetoed North Macedonia, and he was joined by Denmark and the Netherlands in refusing Albania. France argues that the EU has enough on its plate without adding two new member states from the Balkans, a region still dealing with the aftermath of violent wars fought in the 1990s and where rates of crime and corruption remain high relative to the EU.

The three countries will be pressed to reconsider during the second phase at the December summit by other countries that want to see the bloc grow. Officials have warned that the vetoes risk destabilizing the Balkans. Outgoing European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker described the vetoes as “a major historic mistake” that he hoped will only be temporary.

The results of the election in Britain should be available to the EU leaders in time for the summit, but it is not expected to answer the question of what happens on Jan 31, the extension to the British exit date approved by Brussels. Even if the Conservative Party wins the majority it needs to deliver on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to withdraw from the bloc, the arguments in Parliament about how and when are likely to leave unresolved questions come Jan 31.

Elections in 2019 brought a new team to the helm of the EU: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, and high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, Josep Borrell. The Carnegie Foundation cites “four transformative forces affecting Europe’s foreign policy” as the main issues of concern for the new team. The publication lists them as: Russia’s global activism, Turkey’s shifting political ambitions, capricious leadership in the United States, and structural fractures within the bloc.

