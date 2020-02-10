Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening at last?

Movie fans will watch for the highly-anticipated opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles any time in 2020 after Feb 9, the date of the Oscars ceremony. The permanent exhibits will include iconic movie artifacts such as Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz, the typewriter used to compose Psycho and the doors to Rick’s Café from Casablanca.

The museum is housed in a renovated 1939 department store that is joined to a new 1,500-panel glass dome, producing 300,000 square feet of public and exhibition space. The top will be sheathed in glass and serve as an observation deck looking out over the Hollywood Hills.

The $388 million museum, designed by Renzo Piano, was first announced in 2012. It was slated to cost $250 million and open in 2017, but has had to deal from the first with cost overruns, fundraising lags and competing visions. Some delays have been caused by the unanticipated costs and technical challenges of building the sphere. In Jun 2019, the Hollywood Reporter observed that it would not before the Academy Awards on Feb 9, 2020, despite earlier projections by the museum.

A two-floor permanent display entitled Where Dreams Are Made: A Journey Inside the Movies will explore the evolution of film from its beginnings to its possible future. The museum’s collection includes millions of photographs and hundreds of thousands of films, screenplays, posters, and production and costume design drawings.

