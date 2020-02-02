A Thai beach too popular for its own good 20 years after release of The Beach

The Danny Boyle movie The Beach, released 20 years ago, created more fans for Maya Bay on the island of Phi Phi Leh than the idyllic spot can support. The government closed it to tourists in 2018 because of the environmental damage, and isn’t in a hurry to reopen it. The latest word is that it won’t reopen before 2021.

The Maya Bay beach featured prominently in the 2000 film that starred Leonardo DiCaprio as a young American backpacker who arrives in Thailand with adventure on his mind. Guillaume Canet as Etienne and Virginie Ledoyen as Francoise join him for an idyll that turns out to be less than perfect.

Before it closed, up to 5,000 people were visiting the bay every day and most of its coral died as a result.

Boats visiting the island now have to wait 300 metres away from its shores. Prof Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who advises the Thai department of national parks, told the BBC in January that when the park reopens the number of visitors will be restricted and boats will be banned from mooring within the bay's waters.

Local tourism operators have said they rely on the beach, and are pressing for public hearings to halt the government moves.

