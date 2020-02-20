A later Berlinale turns 70 with new management

The Berlin Film Festival, the Berlinale, celebrates its 70th anniversary at a later date and with new management. The chosen slot avoids a clash that would have meant that the Berlinale would share the spotlight in its landmark year with the awards festivals of the British and American academies.

Carlo Chatrian and Mariette Rissenbeek, the new duo that will take over the Berlinale as co-directors next year, are introducing a new competition section. Called Encounters, it will feature “aesthetically and structurally daring works from independent, innovative filmmakers.” They are also cutting two sidebar sections, the Culinary Cinema and NATIVe sections, with other sections of the festival expected to absorb the two themes.

The Golden Bear and Silver Bears of the festival are among the most prized awards in the industry. More than 19,000 film professionals from 120 countries, including 4,000 journalists, are accredited for the festival every year.

The Retrospective of the festival will be dedicated to the American film director, producer, and screenwriter King Vidor (1894-1982) who holds a central place in the history of U.S. cinema. He is considered a key director towards the end of the silent era and in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Founded in West Berlin in 1951, the festival has been held every February since 1978 and it is one of Europe’s Big Three, alongside the Venice Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. Shaped by the turbulent post-war period and the unique situation of a divided city, the Berlinale has developed into a place of intercultural exchange and a platform for the critical cinematic exploration of social issues. To this day it is considered the most political of all the major film festivals.

Berlin Film Festival: Incoming Bosses Add New Competition Section, Drop Two Sidebars (Hollywood Reporter May 2019)

Date written/update: 2019-11-05