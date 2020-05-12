POSTPONED — 73rd Cannes Film Festival opens in renovated venue

The 200,000-plus visitors who descend on Cannes for the city’s annual film festival might not recognize the city or the venue, the Palais des Festivals. They will arrive with elevated expectations as the selection at the 2019 festival was deemed outstanding.

Cannes Mayor David Lisnard has unveiled massive plans to revamp both the city and the venue. The Palais des Festivals makeover will give it a new 11,000-square-foot theater, and the Salon des Ambassadeurs will be renovated.

Variety magazine reported that many critics deemed the 2019 festival to have turned on the strongest and starriest lineup in some time. The jury, which was presided over by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu, awarded the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, to Parasite, a tale of greed and class discrimination by veteran South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

It also screened Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Tarantino screened the WWII film, Inglourious Basterds, starring Pitt, at the 62nd festival in 2009, and his Pulp Fiction won the Palme d’Or in 1994.

