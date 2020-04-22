50th Earth Day to spike rage about state of the environment

The 50th Earth Day falls on the April date, and warnings from experts about now-overwhelming environmental threats will sound out around the globe. Young activists are injecting new energy into the protest movement. The day arrives with a new grievance, the limited progress on emissions targets at the 25th UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid in Dec 2019.

The lagging political effort to arrest and reverse threats such as climate change, plastic pollution, oil spills, toxic dumps, polluting factories, pesticides, the loss of wilderness and the extinction of wildlife, feed the anger.

In his opening speech to delegates at the Madrid conference, UN Secretary-General António Guterres cited recent scientific data that showed the levels of heat-trapping gases have hit a record high, reaching levels not seen for at least 3 million years when sea levels were 10-20 meters (33-66 feet) higher than today. He warned that the “point of no return is no longer over the horizon. It is in sight and hurtling toward us.”

Environmental activism on Earth Day has moved the needle in the past. On April 22, 1970, some 20 million Americans took to the streets nationwide to demonstrate for a healthy, sustainable environment. The call for action yielded the country’s Environmental Protection Agency and passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts.

In 1990 Earth Day demonstrations gave a huge boost to recycling efforts worldwide, and helped pave the way for the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Earth Day 2020 has the potential to boost efforts to establish binding and more ambitious targets to curb the emissions blamed for global warming. Scientists now assert that the emissions targets reached with such difficulty at the 2015 Climate Summit were set disastrously low.

