2020 World Economic Forum gives nod to global environmental concerns

The official theme at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos is Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World, an indication that the prevailing global anxiety about climate change is penetrating an organization seemingly committed to economic development and globalization at any cost.

The annual WEF brings anti-capitalists onto the streets of Swiss cities. The authorities can count on huge protests if United States President Donald Trump attends. Environmental activists might also choose to join the protests as a means of highlighting their quest for stronger emissions targets at climate change negotiations.

The theme doesn’t suggest a WEF retreat from its full-on advocacy of development and globalization, but it reflects a thought to coupling them with environmental responsibility. WEF’s Davos Manifesto 2020 describes the meeting as aiming “to give concrete meaning to stakeholder capitalism, assist governments and international institutions in tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals, and facilitate discussions on technology and trade governance.”

It remains to be seen whether the participants are interested in, or even aware of the Davos Manifesto 2020. For some 3,000 invitees, who include world leaders, the forum business is about making contacts and deals.

As noted by the Financial Times in 2011, “political leaders from all over the world tacitly agree to set aside their differences and to speak a common language” at Davos. They campaign to attract foreign investment and trade, and even the most intractable differences are temporarily smothered by the globalization consensus,” according to the newspaper.

Date written/update: 2019-12-12