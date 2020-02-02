2020 BAFTA awards ceremony an anticlimax?

The EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) in London might seem like an anticlimax after the furor that followed publication of the shortlist of nominees. The hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite began trending on social media almost immediately, and the Academy’s 11 nominations for Joker are also causing a stir.

Though diversity and inclusion head the Academy’s stated aims, the shortlist is criticized as strikingly white and male. Every one of the 20 nominees in the four main acting categories is white. The only category with a diverse acting field is the EE Rising Star Award. Women have their best chance at reversing the gender odds in the Academy’s brand new Casting Award: four of five nominees are female.

Joker, the Batman spinoff, is a runaway hit with most fans, but it lacks the critical acclaim of its main competitors for Best Film. Guardian reviewer Peter Bradshaw described it as “the most disappointing film of the year,” and gave it only two stars. Slate magazine critic Dan Kois described it as “a joke.”

With 10 nominations each, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman are Joker’s main competition. Both films have been praised by reviewers.

Reviewers have also been consistently enthusiastic about the films nominated for Outstanding British Film. They are: 1917, For Sama, Rocketman, The Two Popes, Mark Jenkins’ Bait and Ken Loach’s drama about a struggling delivery driver, Sorry We Missed You.

The Academy shuffled the ceremony forward to early February to stay ahead of the Academy Awards, which announced an earlier-than-usual date for 2020.

BAFTA organization

